How an extra half degree of warming could ramp up climate danger
Canada
·
Video
How an extra half degree of warming could ramp up climate danger
Limiting global warming to 1.5 C instead of 2 C could keep some islands above water and save some species from extinction.
Posted: Nov 01, 2021 3:55 AM ET | Last Updated: October 31
