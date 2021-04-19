N.L.'s government sits down to debate province's future as House opens for business

Newfoundland and Labrador's 50th general assembly hunkers down for regular business Monday, three days after Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote delivered a throne speech outlining the severe economic hurdles facing the government.

On Thursday, the House of Assembly introduced its first bill of the new session, an Act to Amend the Elections Act, characterized by Foote as a means to "develop modern legislation that ensures voting is as accessible as possible for the people of our province."

The bill, which passed its first reading, comes after an onslaught of criticism over accessibility in the last election, marred by delays and language barriers. Premier Andrew Furey told reporters last month that the overhaul will involve translation into Indigenous languages.

Monday's session, which starts at 1:30 p.m. NT, will see a majority Liberal government attempt to steer the province toward job growth and debt reduction. Liberals hold 22 of the legislature's 40 seats, with the Progressive Conservatives holding 13 and the New Democratic Party holding two. Three Independents were also re-elected last month.

The PCs and NDP begin the assembly without permanent leaders on the House floor, after the Tories' Ches Crosbie and NDP's Alison Coffin both lost their seats. Crosbie stepped down as party leader soon after, with Conception Bay East-Bell Island MHA David Brazil taking over as interim opposition leader.

Coffin, meanwhile, has filed two court challenges after losing by 53 votes in the St. John's East-Quidi Vidi district. One is a recount request, while the other seeks to prove that a number of alleged irregularities throughout the election disqualify the results.

The House adjourns Friday, and is scheduled to resume May 31, sitting for a month before pausing for the summer.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador