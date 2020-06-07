Health Canada recalls some hand sanitizers over industrial-grade ethanol content
Health Canada says some hand sanitizers are being recalled because they contain industrial-grade ethanol. The products on the recall list include Eltraderm Hand Sanitizer, Gel 700 Hand Sanitizer, Sanilabs Hand Sanitizer and Walker Emulsions Hand Sanitizer.
The agency says industrial-grade ethanol contains chemicals that may not be approved for use in hand sanitizers.
It warns that frequent use of these products can result in dry skin, causing irritation or cracking.
The products on the recall list include Eltraderm Hand Sanitizer, Gel 700 Hand Sanitizer, Sanilabs Hand Sanitizer and Walker Emulsions Hand Sanitizer.
Consumers are advised to stop using the products immediately and return them to their local pharmacy for proper disposal.
Health Canada says it's monitoring the effectiveness of the recalls.
