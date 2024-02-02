Woman alleging former head of military HR sexually assaulted her faces cross examination

WARNING: This story contains details of an alleged sexual assault.

A woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by retired vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson is facing cross examination today, a day after she took the witness box to give graphic details about the alleged attack.

Edmundson, whose sexual assault trial began Monday, more than 30 years after the attack is alleged to have occurred, is being tried in the Ontario Court of Justice by a judge alone. He was charged in December 2021 with one count of sexual assault and one count of committing indecent acts.

He has pleaded not guilty, and denied any wrongdoing. Edmundson has since resigned as head of military personnel command and retired from Canada's Armed Forces.

On Monday, the woman told court that Edmundson sexually assaulted her in November 1991 while she was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces serving on a naval ship under him, and that at the time he was lieutenant commander, the navigator of the ship. Her identity is protected by a publication ban.

On Tuesday, Edmundson's lawyer, Brian Greenspan, began cross examination by noting difficulties in, so many years later, verifying specifics of the vessel where she says the assault took place.

He noted that the ship has since been decommissioned, scrapped and no longer exists.

"We can't go on board and take a look at the ship," Greenspan asked. "And we can't take current photographs of where various parts of the ship were because it doesn't exist anymore as a ship, fair enough?"

"Fair enough," the woman said.

Edmundson, seated on the far right in this courtroom sketch beside his lawyers, is being tried in the Ontario Court of Justice by a judge alone (Lauren Foster-MacLeod/CBC)

Greenspan noted that while they have searched for plans of that ship, they have not been able to locate any clear pictures or architect drawings that would show the interior of the ship, and can only rely on previous pictures and diagrams provided by those who recall what the interior of the ship may have looked like.

Greenspan also questioned the woman about the police report she made in October 2021 regarding the alleged assault, and compared it to her testimony in court.

That report included reference to a recorded warning.she had received on board the ship for speaking French, and that she was told she couldn't speak French to officers while on duty.

Greenspan pointed out that in her statement to police, she had complained about the behaviour of the some of the top officers, and that she had noted one particular officer was anti woman, anti-francophone and an alcoholic. He noted, however, that in her testimony in court, she said that officer was quiet, and didn't exhibit such behaviour.

The woman told court that she was referring to another officer who exhibited that behaviour.

The cross examination will continue Tuesday afternoon.