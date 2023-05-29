Hamilton road voted worst in Ontario — again — ahead of roads in Ottawa, Toronto and Orillia

Roads in Toronto and Prince Edward County are near the top of the Canadian Automobile Association's (CAA) annual list for worst roads in Ontario — but it was a street in Hamilton voted worst in the province for the second year in a row.

Residents vote on the worst roads, usually citing potholes, poor maintenance and poor biking infrastructure. Cyclists and pedestrians make up roughly a quarter of voters.

Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president of government and community relations with CAA's south central Ontario branch, told CBC Hamilton CAA then works with the Ontario Road Builders Association to vet the list.

"We're not surprised to see some repeats on the list," she said.

Barton Street East in Hamilton was listed as the worst road in Ontario, ahead of Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto and County Road 49 in Prince Edward County. Last year Barton Street East was also voted the worst.

A large pothole and alligator cracks can be seen on Barton Street East in 2022. It was voted Ontario's worst roadway last year. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

Four of 2022's Top 10 worst roads, including Eglinton Avenue West, were in Toronto.

Ottawa's Carling Avenue, as well as Orillia's Lacile Street and Mississauga's Hurontario Street made the list. The last two weren't on the list last year.

Here's the full list:

Barton Street East, Hamilton Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto County Road 49, Prince Edward County Carling Avenue, Ottawa Finch Avenue West, Toronto Lacile Street, Orillia Steeles Avenue East, Toronto Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton Lakeshore Boulevard East, Toronto Hurontario Street, Mississauga

CAA also has regional lists. Di Felice said over 3,000 roads across 175 municipalities were nominated.

Previous CAA research shows putting a dollar into pavement preservation can avoid a city paying six to $10 later on to address issues.

What did voters say about the worst roads?

Di Felice said she expects Hamilton's Barton Street East is a "repeat offender" that won't leave the list anytime soon.

"It's got major potholes, significant alligator cracking, so it looks like scale upon scale of deep rivets and lines that are causing people frustration, wear and tear on their vehicles," she said.

That said, Di Felice said the street is a "success story" as Hamilton city council has taken steps to fix up the road.

The city also initiated the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment process for improvements to Barton Street East.

The City of Hamilton declined to comment on Monday, ahead of CAA releasing the list.

Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie stands next to LRT construction in Mississauga. Hurontario Street cracked CAA's top 10 list of worst roads in Ontario. (Submitted by Bonnie Crombie)

Eglinton Avenue has dealt with crumbling pavement, potholes and congestion but is also undergoing the Eglinton Crosstown project.

"It's been a perennial on the list for many years," she said, adding Eglinton Avenue East came off the list.

Di Felice said some of the roads new to the list, like Hurontario Street in Mississauga, are the basis of "major infrastructure projects."

Hurontario is the site of a future light-rail transit line.

Di Felice said having more transit options is vital but also said those projects create headaches for drivers because of construction and lane reductions.

"A lot more people are citing traffic congestion this year," she said.