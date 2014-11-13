Poll finds 88% support for provincial licensing for zoos in Ontario

New polling commissioned by World Animal Protection (WAP) shows 88 per cent of the Ontarians surveyed support regulations that would create licenses for zoos in the province and set standards for safety and animal welfare.

Another nine per cent of people of the 1,020 randomly polled by Nanos Research somewhat support those changes, according to the the advocacy group.

It's calling on provincial parties to make animal welfare regulations part of their platforms ahead of the election on June 2.

"Ontario has one of the weakest regulations pertaining to captive wildlife and especially exotic wildlife," said Michèle Hamers, wildlife campaign manager for WAP.

"We need better regulations with more teeth for the province to enforce animal welfare standards and for the public to be protected."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General responded to the polling results saying Ontario has the "strongest penalties" against animal cruelty in Canada.

Brent Ross said the Provincial Animal Welfare Act, passed in Jan. 1, 2020, sets standards for animal care, including those in zoos.

It covers offences such as causing or permitting distress to an animal, and is enforced by inspectors, some of whom have expertise in zoos and aquariums, said Ross.

Regulations need more 'teeth,' says WAP

But Hamers said the current situation largely leaves the rules around keeping animals up to municipalities.

The ministry does inspect zoos and aquariums, said WAP, but the patchwork of regulations creates less accountability.

If a municipality doesn't have bylaws in place, it's possible to open up a roadside zoo or keep a potentially dangerous animal such as a tiger or lion, Hamers explained.

"At the moment … most of these facilities operate according to their own standards."

"We have seen animal escaping, we have seen maulings in the past, because often these places allow for close interaction with animals."

One group that Canadian zoos turned to for a set of standards is the Canadian Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA).

CEO Jim Facette said its standards are the "best to follow," adding the organization has been working with the province for the past 18 months through Ontario's advisory table on animal welfare.

Ross said the advisory group includes veterinarians, academics and advocates who provide advice to the ministry on how to improve animal welfare.

British Columbia, New Brunswick, Alberta and Saskatchewan all follow CAZA standards for new facilities, Facette noted in an email to CBC.

But Hamers said CAZA is an "industry body that represents zoos" and World Animal Protection would prefer to see the government come up with and enforce the regulations.

Michèle Hamers is wildlife campaign manger for World Animal Protection Canada. (Supplied by Michèle Hamers)

She pointed out that CAZA's standards long allowed elephant rides and shows and were the subject of a WAP campaign calling for them to end.

The polling the group just commissioned also found 87 per cent of people support or somewhat support regulations prohibiting interactions with animals, such as rides or selfies, Hamers added.

Elephant rides took place at African Lion Safari in Flamborough, Ont., until 2019, when a trainer was injured by an elephant named Maggie.

That attack was the subject of a CBC investigation, which found CAZA continued to allow the rides a decade after its American counterpart, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, halted the practice because of safety concerns for staff who work with elephants.

CAZA announced it had banned elephant rides for its members in December.

"The importance of clear regulations is that the province would have the opportunity to regulate these places and follow them more closely and to ensure that public health and safety measures are in place," said Hamers.

Her comments came as Marineland, a theme park in Niagara Falls, appeared in court Wednesday on charges of allegedly using dolphins and whales to perform and entertain customers without Ontario government authorization.

The next court appearance in the case is set for April 20.

Hamers said her organization is also encouraged by the reintroduction of a federal bill Tuesday that would phase out keeping the animals in captivity.

Today I’m re-tabling the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JaneGoodallAct?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JaneGoodallAct</a>, backed by 🇨🇦's leading zoos & animal advocates. Supported by Hon. Murray Sinclair & <a href="https://twitter.com/JaneGoodallCAN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JaneGoodallCAN</a>, the bill contains new protection for captive big cats, bears, wolves, walruses & more. Details: <a href="https://t.co/jYHBSfCJlr">https://t.co/jYHBSfCJlr</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SenCA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SenCA</a> <a href="https://t.co/e0l9Hpx0C0">pic.twitter.com/e0l9Hpx0C0</a> —@Mister_Regina

Sen. Marty Klyne introduced the bill, supported by primatologist Jane Goodall, that would phase out elephants in captivity, put a stop to big cats and other exotic animals at roadside zoos and give some animals legal standing in court.

"It's very exciting," said Hamers.

"This bill would have a huge impact for animals in Canada."