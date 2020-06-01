Woman found dead, St. Catharines man charged with murder: Niagara police

After the report of an assault at a home in St. Catharines, Niagara police say, they discovered the body of a woman and arrested a man for murder.

They were called to a home on Densgrove Road near Vine Street, they say, late Friday afternoon.

Police found the body of a woman in her 60s and arrested a man at the scene. He has been charged with first degree murder.

Police say the identity of the victim is not being released at the request of the next of kin.

They are asking anyone who may have information regarding this matter to call 905-688-4111, Option 3, Badge #9134