Port Colborne woman dies after being thrown from taxi, say OPP

A 33-year-old woman from Port Colborne is dead and six people are injured in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 early on Saturday, OPP said.

Officers were called to the Highway 3 and Miller Road intersection for reports of a collision just before 2 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a taxi with five occupants entered the intersection and collided with an SUV that had two occupants. One of the vehicles also struck a hydro pole and took down wires.

The 33-year-old woman was ejected from the taxi and died at the scene, Schmidt said.

Six other people were transported to hospital – all with non-life threatening or minor injuries, Schmidt said.

The interaction has been closed while the OPP collision reconstruction team carries out an investigation.