Port Colborne woman dies after being thrown from taxi, say OPP
6 people were transported to hospital with minor injuries, OPP say
A 33-year-old woman from Port Colborne is dead and six people are injured in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 early on Saturday, OPP said.
Officers were called to the Highway 3 and Miller Road intersection for reports of a collision just before 2 a.m.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a taxi with five occupants entered the intersection and collided with an SUV that had two occupants. One of the vehicles also struck a hydro pole and took down wires.
The 33-year-old woman was ejected from the taxi and died at the scene, Schmidt said.
Six other people were transported to hospital – all with non-life threatening or minor injuries, Schmidt said.
The interaction has been closed while the OPP collision reconstruction team carries out an investigation.
Fatal crash <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy3</a>/Miller Rd 1:53 am<br>Taxi with 5 occupants collided with a SUV at intersection. <br>1 pass. from taxi ejected and sustained fatal injuries. <br>6 others sent to hospital with minor injuries. <br>Deceased - 33 year old female from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PortColborne?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PortColborne</a> pronounced dead at the scene. <a href="https://t.co/VRUgwgnNI2">pic.twitter.com/VRUgwgnNI2</a>—@OPP_HSD