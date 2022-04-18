Winter travel advisory for Hamilton area with 'heavy snow' expected Easter Monday

Easter Monday may have started off sunny, but Environment Canada says residents in Hamilton and the surrounding area should expect "heavy snow" as the day goes on.

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for the city, as well as Haldimand-Norfolk and Brant County.

It says four to eight centimetres of snow is expected and may fall at a peak rate of three centimetres per hour, "significantly" reducing visibility.

Environment Canada says the precipitating will likely start out as rain before changing to snow in the afternoon and into the evening.



"The snow is expected to fall heavily for a few hours leading to reduced visibility at times," reads the weather statement.

It notes above-freezing temperatures seen earlier in the day may limit how much builds up on roads and sidewalks, though more snow may accumulate in areas such as the Niagara escarpment where temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," stated Environment Canada. "Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."