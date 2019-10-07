14-year-old student dies after assault outside Sir Winston Churchill high school
The male student was rushed to hospital after the attack outside the school
A 14-year-old student at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School is dead after an assault outside the school.
A victim was taken to hospital as police responded to what was originally described as a "serious assault." Hamilton police later announced that the male student had died.
Police say the major crimes unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with cellphone video of the incident is asked to contact them.
A handful of schools and area daycares in the area were placed under a hold-and-secure, but police say those measures have since been lifted.
A large area has been taped off and most of the taped off zone is outside of school property.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/HamiltonPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HamiltonPolice</a> say a 14-year-old male student from <a href="https://twitter.com/Churchill_HWDSB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Churchill_HWDSB</a> has died as a result of injuries after an assault outside the school in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HamOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HamOnt</a>. Here’s a look at the scene. <a href="https://t.co/QoCpltlf52">pic.twitter.com/QoCpltlf52</a>—@DanTaekema
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
More to come.
Hamilton Police continue to investigate a major incident <a href="https://twitter.com/Churchill_HWDSB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Churchill_HWDSB</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HamOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HamOnt</a>. Major Crime has taken over the investigation. Anyone with cellphone video is asked to contact police at 905-546-4123. The Hold & Secure at area schools has been lifted. More details to follow.—@HamiltonPolice