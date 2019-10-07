Skip to Main Content
14-year-old student dies after assault outside Sir Winston Churchill high school
Hamilton·Updated

14-year-old student dies after assault outside Sir Winston Churchill high school

The victim was transported to hospital and police later confirmed the victim was a student.

The male student was rushed to hospital after the attack outside the school

Dan Taekema · CBC News ·
Hamiton police are investigating a serious assault outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

A 14-year-old student at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School is dead after an assault outside the school.

A victim was taken to hospital as police responded to what was originally described as a "serious assault." Hamilton police later announced that the male student had died.

Police say the major crimes unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with cellphone video of the incident is asked to contact them.

A handful of schools and area daycares in the area were placed under a hold-and-secure, but police say those measures have since been lifted.

 A large area has been taped off and most of the taped off zone is outside of school property.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|