3 new faces among Windsor council members to be sworn in

The city of Windsor is welcoming three new city councillors, along with seven incumbent councillors and third-term mayor Drew Dilkens, who will be sworn in tonight.

The event will be held at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday starting at 7 p.m., and will include music from the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra and finish with a speech from Dilkens.

Dilkens enters third mayoral term

Dilkens was re-elected with 52.5 per cent of the vote, beating out runner up Chris Holt, a former city councillor for Ward 4, who had 38.7 per cent of the vote.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens speaks to reporters on Nov. 1, 2022 (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Dilkens was first elected as mayor in 2014, after working as a Ward 1 city councillor for almost nine years.

At the city's Oct. 24 election event, he said, "The wind is at our back, Windsor, and it sure feels great."

Dilkens listed major projects in progress like the Stellantis electric vehicle battery plant, the Gordie Howe International Bridge project and the mega-hospital as reasons why he feels optimistic about the future of Windsor.

City council has 3 new faces

Angelo Marignani, Mark McKenzie and Renaldo Agostino are Windsor's three first-time councillors.

Agostino is the new Ward 3 councillor, who says he is focused on making his downtown ward a safer and more vibrant place.

Mark McKenzie (Ward 4), Renaldo Agostino (Ward 3) and Angelo Marignani (Ward 7) were elected to Windsor city council in Monday's vote. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

McKenzie, a former 89X FM radio host and current real estate agent, won Ward 4 with 28 votes over his closest competitor, Jake Rondot. He said affordable housing is his top concern for his ward.

Marignani has run for Ward 7 councillor five other times before this year's successful campaign. He is an employee at automaker Magna International and a former Windsor business owner.

He says his first priorities are health care, speeding and safety in city parks.

Incumbent councillors Ed Sleiman, Jo-Anne Gignac, Gary Kaschak, Kieran McKenzie and Jim Morrison were re-elected.

Inaugural meetings across the region

Leamington, Kingsville, Tecumseh and Lakeshore councils will all host their first meetings Tuesday night.

The first meeting for the new Leamington council is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Leamington Council Chamber. The inaugural meeting for Kingsville will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Grovedale Arts and Culture Centre.

Tecumseh's new council inauguration will take place at the Ciociaro Club, starting at 7 p.m. and Lakeshore's inaugural meeting will be at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, also starting at 7 p.m..

The inaugural meeting for the new Essex council is on Nov. 21 at Essex Sports Complex.

LaSalle will host its first meeting of the new council on Nov. 22.

The first meeting for Amherstberg's new council will be held on Nov. 28.