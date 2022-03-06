Strong winds tip over transport truck, blocking all lanes on Burlington Skyway QEW: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say strong winds are likely to blame for the flipped transport truck blocking off all lanes on the Burlington Skyway QEW.

Police issued a tweet at 10:51 a.m. Sunday when only the Niagara-bound lanes were closed. At roughly 1 p.m., police tweeted that both directions are closed.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said while the tractor trailer has blocked off all lanes, there have been no injuries reported.

"I expect that area will be closed for some time ... for now, Eastport Drive is the way to get across the Burlington bay," he said.

Burlington Skyway closure due to transport roll over caused by high winds —@Nohypetrains

It comes after Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Hamilton, Brant, Burlington, Haldimand, Norfolk and Niagara as the regions are expected to see winds between 90 and 110 km/h Sunday morning and afternoon.

The national weather agency says Hamilton, Burlington and Brant could see winds between 90 and 100 km/h while Haldimand, Norfolk and Niagara could see winds between 100 and 110 km/h.

"Strong southwest winds will develop this morning or early this afternoon ahead of a cold front moving through southern Ontario," reads the warning.

"Isolated thunderstorms are possible along this cold front."

It says loose objects may be tossed in the wind and people should be ready to adjust their driving due to the wind.

The wind could cause widespread power outages but will subside in the evening, according to Environment Canada.