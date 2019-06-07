Whooping cough cases on the rise in Hamilton

Public health is warning that whooping cough cases are rising in Hamilton, and reminding people to make sure they are up to date on their vaccines.

City officials said in a news release Friday that there have been five confirmed cases of whooping cough in Hamilton since mid-May.

"This is a good reminder for parents to ensure their child's vaccinations are up to date," said Dr. Bart Harvey, associate medical officer of health, in a statement.

"Vaccination against whooping cough is an important measure to protect community health and reduce the spread of illness within the community."

Officials say the vaccine that protects against whooping cough is called Tdap, and it also includes a booster dose to guard against tetanus and diphtheria.

Public health is reminding people to make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

"Public Health Services reminds individuals to take preventive measures to protect against whooping cough by ensuring they are up to date on the Tdap vaccine," the city says.

"Due to waning immunity, previously immunized adolescents and adults, may also be at risk. Public Health recommends that any child 12 years of age or older who hasn't had their booster vaccine for pertussis since ages four to six to get a Tdap booster vaccine by contacting their primary care provider (family physician, nurse practitioner or walk-in clinic)."

Tdap is included in the vaccines normally given at 2, 4, 6, and 18 months, around the time school starts for kids at 4 to 6-years-old, and again no later than 10 years later.

Adults who have not received any doses of the vaccine are eligible for one dose, the city says. Pregnant women also receive the Tdap vaccine as part of their prenatal care.

Whooping cough is a very contagious disease of the lungs and the throat.

It spreads when a person coughs, especially during the first two weeks of infection. Children under seven-years-old are particularly vulnerable, the city says, when they don't have immunity through vaccination.

Fully vaccinated children or adults can still get the infection due to decreased immunity over time, the city says — but if they do get infected they usually experience less severe illness with fewer complications.

Anyone with questions about whooping cough can call the Public Health Services Infectious Disease program at 905-546-2063.