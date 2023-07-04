Most Hamilton police officers don't live in Hamilton, data shows

Roughly three in five Hamilton Police Service (HPS) officers don't live in Hamilton, new data shows.

The data, obtained by CBC Hamilton through a freedom of information request, shows 340 officers live in Hamilton and 552 officers don't.

That's 62 per cent of officers who live outside of city bounds.

The figures don't show how far away officers live from the area but, when compared to Statistics Canada data , reveal a contrast to Hamilton workers in all jobs.

That data shows roughly 30 per cent of workers living in Hamilton work outside of the city.

Where officers live has been discussed more in the U.S., leading some police services to create mandates about where they live.

The New York Police Department says officers must live in the city's boroughs or nearby counties to work there while officers of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have to live within a 40-kilometre air radius of the city's core.

Some have argued police should live where they work so they better understand the community, while others have said doing so can be a safety risk for officers or can make it harder to recruit new officers.

HPS and other police services across Canada have struggled to attract recruits .

Unlike some American counterparts, HPS doesn't have a requirement about where officers live, but a job posting on the City of Hamilton website seeking new police recruits says one of the bonus qualifications includes being a Hamilton resident, living within a 45 minute drive of downtown or having knowledge of the area by either previously living here, studying here or having family here.

"It's a personal choice," Leanne Sneddon, director of human resources for HPS, said in an interview. "We never screen any candidate out based on where they live."

She also said HPS has never discussed creating a mandate on where officers live.

Jaimi Bannon, president of the Hamilton Police Association, declined an interview and said "all members spend the vast majority of their lives in the City of Hamilton, whether on or off duty."

Bannon didn't say how she knows what officers do on their off time.

Former officers say living elsewhere makes sense

Kevin Bryan, a retired detective with York Regional Police and policing instructor at Seneca College, said where officers live is a non-issue, noting how police departments recruit country-wide.

"Often they bring in their police chief from somewhere else," he said.

"It's good to have a knowledge of the area, but it's something that can be learned."

He said officers don't want to police their neighbours and living elsewhere can also create a better balance between work and personal life.

"A detective or someone who is not a uniform officer … they don't have that pressure on them to show up at their son's tee ball game on their lunch hour," he said.

"When you go to work, you go to work."

Kevin Daley, a retired Toronto police officer who lived in Hamilton during his service, said it can be ideal to live in the community you police because you'll get to know your neighbours.

But it creates a conflict of interest should anything happen there, he said.

In Daley's case, he said he still bumped into some people he arrested despite living in a different city than the one he worked in.

He also said it may not always be realistic to live where you work, pointing to housing costs in Hamilton.

The cost of an average Hamilton home in June was $831,540, according to the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington.

It cost $1,870 to rent a one-bedroom unit and $2,298 to rent a two-bedroom unit in the city in June, according to Rentals.ca .

Hamilton police say that once a police officer achieves first class constable (after about four years), they are paid approximately $105,000.

The benefits of living where you police

Akwasi Owusu-Bempah, an associate professor at the University of Toronto who studies policing, said there's historically been a "strong preference" from police services and some segments of the public for officers to live where they work.

"There's a sense they have a stake in those communities and importantly they're more likely to know the communities," he said.

"We have officers who police in Toronto who have literally never lived in the city and don't live in the city and I see that as problematic."

Akwasi Owusu-Bempah is an associate professor at the University of Toronto who studies policing. (Oliver Walters/CBC)

Patrick Watson, an assistant professor of criminology at the University of Toronto, echoed Owusu-Bempah's comments, adding that dynamics between cities can be very different.

"Police really do have to balance out and use judgment with regard to local norms, local customs, local idiosyncrasies … there is something to be said about that discretion being informed, in part, by living in the community you police.

But Watson and Owusu-Bempah also said the points raised by former officers are valid.

"It's a conversation we should continue to have," Owusu-Bempah said.