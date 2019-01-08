New
Hamilton man charged after man stabbed with knife in Westdale: police
The 20-year-old victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was later transported to a trauma hospital for further treatment.
The two men involved knew each other, according to police
A Hamilton man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, police say, following an overnight stabbing in Westdale.
Police say they were contacted after a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed in the upper body visited the emergency room at McMaster Hospital around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was later transported to a trauma hospital for further treatment.
Investigators say the man was injured after a fight at a home near Sterling Street and Whitton Road that ended with the victim getting stabbed with a knife.
The two men involved knew each other, according to police.
The 22-year-old suspect was arrested and will appear in court today.