City finds first mosquitos with West Nile Virus this year

The city of Hamilton has found the first batch of mosquitos that test positive for West Nile Virus this year.

Hamilton's medical officer of health has heightened the West Nile Virus risk level from low to moderate.

The city is reminding people to protect against mosquito bites, and get rid of standing water from properties at least once a week to prevent breeding.

Most people who get infected with West Nile Virus will not experience symptoms, the city said. However 20 per cent, including older people or those with weaker immune systems, may experience West Nile fever.

About one per cent of people infected with West Nile Virus will experience inflammation of the brain or brain lining, the city said.

The says its continually assessing the risk for human illness from West Nile Virus. It recently conducted a third round of treatments to get rid of mosquito larvae in street catch basins, and treats public surface waters on an ongoing basis.

The city recommends using bug spray with DEET or Icaridin.​​​​, avoiding common mosquito areas, and covering up when the insects may bite.