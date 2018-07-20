Mosquitoes in Burlington test positive for West Nile virus

Mosquitoes captured by health officials in Burlington this week have tested positive for West Nile virus.​

It's the first batch of the blood-sucking insects that have been found carrying the virus this year.

No test pools in Hamilton have tested positive for the virus so far this summer, and no human or animal cases have been reported.

"Halton is committed to being safe and healthy and reducing West Nile virus in our communities through both education and preventative programs like larviciding," explained Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region's Medical Officer of Health, in a media release.

"Until the hard frosts of fall set in, Halton residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites and remove mosquito breeding sites."

Public Health suggests the following tips to protect yourself from mosquitoes:

Cover up by wearing light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts and pants with tightly-woven fabric.

Avoid being outdoors at peak mosquitoe hours — early evening to morning — and watch out for the biting bugs when you're in shady, wooded areas.

Reduce mosquito breeding sites around your home by getting rid of all water-filled containers and objects, where possible. Change the water in bird baths at least once a week.

Use insect repellent that contains DEET or Icaridin.

Make sure your window and door screens are tight and without holes or other openings.

Mosquitoes breed in standing water, so if residents spot any at public facilities, or for more information on West Nile, visit the region's website, call 311 or email wnv@halton.ca.