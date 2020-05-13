55-year-old Welland man faces murder charge for death in November 2019: police

A 50-year-old Welland man is dead and Niagara police have charged a man with second-degree murder.

Officers say they responded to reports of a disturbance near Lincoln Street and Coventry Road on Nov. 17 in Welland.

A 50-year-old man involved in the disturbance was taken to hospital, where he died the next day. His identity is not being released by police at the request of family.

Since November 2019, detectives have been investigating and on Tuesday they made an arrest.

Now, a 55-year-old man from Welland is facing a second-degree murder charge.

The man is being held in custody for a bail hearing and is set to appear in court via video link at the Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines on Wednesday.