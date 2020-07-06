Man charged with arson following spate of fires in Welland

Niagara police have charged a man with arson following investigations into 15 fires set throughout Welland in recent weeks that a fire official says had the potential to cause "catastrophic" consequences.

The 33-year-old, who has no fixed address, was arrested Sunday, according to police.

He is charged with breaching probation and two counts of arson.

Welland Fire and Emergency Services have received 15 calls about fires at different locations across the city since June 17, stated the service in a media release. Police say investigators found the fires suspicious and believed they had been deliberately set.

The fires were all within a few kilometres of Welland's downtown core, said Welland deputy fire chief Adam Eckhart.

"There is high potential for a fire in these areas to be catastrophic to local businesses and many vulnerable people living in the area," he explained.

"The potential increases with frequency; each fire occurrence has the potential to extend into buildings and compromise public safety. Fire behaviour is unpredictable and can spread quickly without warning," Eckhart added. "Fire damages are known to escalate as a fire setting habit progresses."

Police are continuing to investigate the fires and are asking anyone with information to contact them.