Man trapped in Welland car crash dies after passersby, police tried to rescue him

Niagara police say a man trapped in a burning car following a crash in Welland Monday died after passersby and officers tried to pull him from the fire.

Emergency crews were called to Webber Road and Murdoch Street around 7 a.m. following a report of a serious, two-vehicle collision.

Police say they arrived to find members of the public trying to rescue the driver of a black Pontiac Grand Prix that had been overturned in the collision and caught on fire.

"Officers also tried to rescue the trapped man, but were unable to do so due to the intense flames," said the service in a media release. "The man died at the scene."

Investigators say the Grand Prix had been part of a group driving west on Webber Road before it crashed.

One of the other drivers from that group was arrested at the scene, say police. His name has not been released.

Police say the reason the driver lost control and left the road is still being investigated.