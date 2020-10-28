Welland man charged with dangerous driving after fiery crash that killed a 39-year-old

Niagara police have charged a Welland man with dangerous driving causing death after a crash that caused another Welland man to be trapped in his burning car.

Niagara Regional Police Service says a 30-year-old was arrested and charged on Monday after a crash on Webber Road near Murdoch Street around 7 a.m.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old Welland man trapped in a burning Grand Prix that was overturned in a ditch. People passing by tried to rescue the man, as did the officers, but the intense flames prevented it.

The man died at the scene. Police say they aren't releasing his name, but say the man was alone in his car at the time.

Police still hope people in that area will check their security camera footage or dashboard cameras for any suspicious footage taken between 6:50 and 7:10 a.m. on Monday. Anyone with footage can call 905-688-4111, extension 9265 or email Lisa.Kristensen@niagarapolice.ca.