Wayne Gretzky becomes a minority owner with OHL's Niagara IceDogs

Wayne Gretzky has become a minority owner in the Ontario Hockey League's Niagara IceDogs.

The transfer of the club to majority owner Darren DeDobbelaer was announced Thursday by the league.

Gretzky played for the OHL's Soo Greyhounds in 1977-78 before embarking on his Hall of Fame NHL career.

The 61-year-old, who retired in 1999, holds the NHL records for most career goals and assists.

He and DeDobbelaer have connections through Gretzky's hometown of Brantford, Ont.

DeDobbelaer arrives in the OHL after serving as president and general manager of both the Ontario Junior Hockey League's Brantford 99ers and Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League's Brantford Bandits.

"I'm really excited about being back in junior hockey and have always loved it," Gretzky said in a statement.

"To be partnered with a fellow friend from Brantford is so exciting for all of us and we can't wait to get started."

The IceDogs franchise started in Mississauga in 1998-99 and moved to the Niagara region in 2007 when Bill and Denise Burke bought the club from the late Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk.

The IceDogs have won two Eastern Conference championships (2012, 2016) in their 14 years in the OHL.

The team has produced NHL players Dougie Hamilton, Alex Pietrangelo, Ryan Strome and Carter Verhaeghe.

The IceDogs open the 2022-23 season Sept. 29 against the Mississauga Steelheads.