The Ontario SPCA and OPP are investigating after photos of three horses at a Waterford, Ont. property were posted to social media, sparking public outcry about their welfare.

But the images, which had been shared more than 8,000 times on Facebook Sunday, don't tell the whole story, according to the animal welfare agency.

"We recognize the pictures shared on social media of the horses are concerning," stated the OSPCA in a media release. "The horses involved are sick and have been under ongoing veterinary care."

The society says staff have visited the property several times and worked with a veterinarian to address all concerns that have been reported.

"Whenever we have visited the property ... the owners have always worked well with us to ensure the animals are getting the care they require. The horses have always had food, water and shelter available to them when we have visited the property," the statement adds.

"We want to remind the public that images on social media do not share the full story."

Deandra Camara disagrees.

The founder of Sato Saved Rescue Centre in Waterford is one of dozens of protesters who have been demonstrating outside of the property at Cockshutt Road and Thompson Road East all weekend.

"Pictures and video do tell the whole story because those horses are sick," she said. "The things that are meant to go viral do and the ones that aren't, don't. They're dead air."

One horse euthanized

Norfolk County OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said one of the horses was "very, very ill" and euthanized by a veterinarian Saturday.

He added it's his understanding all three of the animals were rescues. The other two horses are still on the property.

"There wasn't any indication from the vet that there was anything wrong with them, so they remain with the owner," said Sanchuk.

"Right now the animals are under the care of a veterinarian so they're really no law that stipulates we can remove those animals from the property."

Sanchuk said a portion of the road has been shut down near the property to ensure the safety of protesters.

OSPCA promises updates on care

Camara said she plans to be back outside the front gate Sunday night.

Contrary to the OSPCA's statement, she believes the horses have not been cared for.

"The OSPCA, their standard of care, their bare-minimum requirement, is ridiculous, it's not enough."

Camara claims there's no evidence of "waste hay" around the area where the horses would feed, leading her and others to believe they haven't been fed. She also pointed to photos she described as showing all three horses with "bones protruding."

"It doesn't make a lot of sense to say one was sick when all three are so skinny."

The OSPCA is asking anyone with outstanding concerns to contact them or area police to follow up.

Staff are also promising to provide regular updates about "ongoing care" for the horses.