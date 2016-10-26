Waste collection workers refusing work, want better protection against COVID-19

About 50 Hamilton waste collectors are refusing to work at a city yard this morning because of safety concerns around COVID-19.

The city workers have recently heard from public health that the virus can stay on garbage cans for up to three days, says Barry Conway, vice-president of the CUPE 5167 outside workers unit. They want hand sanitizer, adequate facilities to wash their hands at the yard, and more ability to social distance from each other and the public.

That may include moving to biweekly pickup until the pandemic has eased, Conway said, and not collecting leaf and yard waste. Collecting every two weeks would mean half as many workers as usual at the yard.

"Everybody here in the end wants to maintain service levels for the public," he said, but the workers are worried.

Management so far, Conway said, is "definitely being very cooperative."

On any given day, he said, the workers touch various materials that could be unsafe in the pandemic, including loose tissues.

Conway said the workers also want the city to send out a public notice for residents to not get within two metres of waste collection workers, which happens regularly during their shifts.

More to come.