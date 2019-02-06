City waste collection workers refuse to work on ice-coated trucks and sidewalks

About 60 city waste collection workers refused work Wednesday after freezing rain coated trucks and sidewalks with ice.

The workers have done their jobs through all sorts of weather, said Barry Conway, vice-president of the outdoor unit of CUPE Local 5167. But the ice made conditions treacherous as it coated steps and handles on trucks, and sidewalks workers trek across to collect household waste.

What impact that will have on waste collection isn't clear. Conway said he believes private contractors are still on the road.

The Ministry of Labour investigated Wednesday and is still on site, he said. The ministry said the city's six side loaders are safe, and the city deployed them to Flamborough around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. The ministry is still inspecting the rest of the fleet.

Conway said the workers filed the work refusal when they arrived for their 7 a.m. shifts. The union has been trying to work out an alternate waste collection plan with the city.

The sidewalks on James Street North are covered by ice. (Laura Clementson/CBC)

The city, he said, should have some compassion.

"I can't stress enough, these are employees who go out in any working conditions," he said. "They take great pride in the job they do."

But when sidewalks and trucks they jump on and off of are this icy, "it's not safe."

The city says it will have a statement shortly.