A bronze bust of Brantford's 'Lord Mayor,' Walter Gretzky, has been unveiled at city hall

The City of Brantford has unveiled a bronze bust of the late Walter Gretzky, placed outside its council chambers.

It's a fitting location for a man whose devotion to his hometown earned him the nickname the "Lord Mayor."

The sculpture was revealed on Friday, which marked the one-year anniversary of Gretzky's death

"There is no one who deserves this honour more and we're thankful that visitors to City Hall will have the opportunity to view this very special work of art," said Kevin Davis, Brantford's mayor, in a media release.

Gretzky, father of hockey great, Wayne, was known as Canada's most-beloved hockey dad.

He was especially loved in Brantford, where he dedicated countless hours to coaching youth and supporting the city's local charities.

Gretzky died on March 4, 2021 following a nine-year battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 82.

The bust is 50 centimetres tall and about 30 centimetres wide.

It was designed by artist Robert Dey from nearby Paris, Ont., who specializes in depicting human figures in bronze.

"I feel truly honoured to have been part of this project," he stated in the release.

Members of the public can view the Gretzky bust at Brantford City Hall during regular business hours, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (City of Brantford)

Glenhyrst Art Gallery of Brant worked in collaboration with Dey, to launch the campaign that helped fund the project through donations from the community.

Ana Olson, the gallery's director, called the project a "true community effort to acknowledge this incredible father, local hero and honorary Lord Mayor."

The sculpture is a gift to the City from Glenhyrst and will be on display during city hall's regular business hours, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.