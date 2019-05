Walk Off the Earth dedicate new song to late bandmate 'Beard Guy'

Canadian pop act Walk off the Earth are paying tribute to their late bandmate Mike Taylor with a new track named in his memory.

Mike's Song is an ode to their former keyboardist, who was affectionately known as "Beard Guy" by his fans.

Taylor died last December from what the band said were "natural causes."

Members of Walk Off the Earth released the acoustic song on Friday, saying on Twitter its creation was "a therapeutic process" for the band. The song explores themes of moving forward while dealing with the pain of losing someone.

Listen to Mike's Song below.

In January, the Burlington-based group held a memorial for Taylor in their hometown where hundreds of people gathered in deep cold weather to celebrate the musician.

The all-star concert featured members of the Barenaked Ladies, Arkells and Scott Helman.