After dealing with debilitating disabilities for years, Kathy Brewer decided it was time to try and find a few days of respite.

The Hamilton woman said she spent nearly $2,000 to book a five-day stay in July at a Burlington, Ont., home through Vrbo, an online booking company for vacation rentals.

The 55-year-old, who doesn't leave home often due to her chronic health conditions, said she was eager for a change of scenery.

Most of all, she was looking forward to enjoying the suburban home's heated pool and to have a smoke in the backyard with friends.

"It was the only reason I was going," Brewer said.

Instead, she says the host wouldn't provide the features she was most excited to use, despite what was advertised. Brewer also says Vrbo didn't do enough to help address the complaints she had.

She says she's speaking out to help others avoid a bad experience.

Vrbo says it did what it could to help Brewer by offering a partial refund and it has a process in place to evaluate complaints.

'I felt ripped off'

The unit Brewer stayed in has 37 reviews on the Vrbo website, almost all of which give a perfect score. It advertises a heated pool and cable, among other things.

Brewer said she had to wait hours to check into the unit.

When she did, she found the pool wasn't heated, she had no cable, there were lighting issues on the unit and she was told she couldn't smoke in the backyard with friends.

Brewer also said she had to argue with the host about using the pool in the evening and having it heated.

"I felt ripped off," she said.

Brewer said she contacted Vrbo to complain, but says the company was no help.

Brewer left after spending two days in the unit.

"I was bawling my eyes out. I was so upset because it took so much work to prepare to go on this trip," she said.

"Half the time I don't even leave my house because I'm so ill."

Brewer said she tried to get a refund but Vrbo said the host would have to decide if she could get her money back because Brewer left early.

"I'm mind-boggled that this could happen," she said.

Vrbo offered her $500 in compensation but Brewer said the company could have done more.

'Pattern of complaints' from customers

Ontario's Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery told CBC Hamilton it doesn't have any complaints on file about Vrbo this year.

However, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has received over 1,000 complaints from across North America in the past 12 months about the Austin, Texas-based company.

In June, BBB posted an alert about Vrbo due to "a large volume of complaints and customer reviews," saying it was investigating the company's business practices.

"We are looking into a pattern of complaints … having a hard time getting a refund, honouring guarantee claims and processing timely cancellations," Melanie McGovern, a BBB spokesperson, said in an interview.

McGovern said Vrbo does seem to reply to customer complaints through BBB.

She also said BBB asked Vrbo to respond to BBB's concerns by Oct. 11.

A response from the company didn't appear to be on the BBB profile as of Oct. 18.

Brewer's complaints 'not considered significant': Vrbo

Vrbo declined an interview with CBC but said in an email people should immediately contact customer support if a property is misrepresented.

It also said guests should try to resolve "minor issues" with the host.

"The problems Ms. Brewer contacted us about regarding pool heating and lighting issues are not considered significant misrepresentation and not covered under the Book with Confidence Guarantee," read Vrbo's email.

The company added Brewer didn't qualify for a refund because she left early.

In Brewer's case, the company said it asked the host to "ensure the listing is up to date" and also offered Brewer $500.

"We realize this was not a pleasant experience," the company said.

Vrbo noted it does numerous things to guarantee people can book with confidence including offering:

Support with booking another place if the host cancels at the last minute.

Finding another place to stay when a guest can't check in or the property is "significantly misrepresented."

Payment protection against fraud and help recovering a wrongfully withheld damage deposit.

Around-the-clock customer support.

The company said it investigates complaints about misrepresented listings and will take action, like giving the host a warning.

"In most cases, this warning suffices to correct their actions."

Hosts determine refunds but can also face repercussions: Vrbo

The company said hosts set the cancellation policies, which would also determine refunds, and when guests book, they are agreeing to the host's terms.

Vrbo said it encourages guests and hosts to sort out issues among themselves.

"We can't force hosts to make exceptions to their cancellation policies," the company said.

"In recent years, many hosts have chosen to adopt our most relaxed policy, which provides guests a full refund 14 days before check-in.

As for hosts, Vrbo said it considers removing hosts who cancel booking too often and also said it implemented new cancellation fees last week for hosts who cancel for reasons under their control.

Tips for people looking to book

The Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery says customers should "carefully review" terms and conditions of any company before agreeing to them.

It said people can contact the ministry to discuss their concerns.

They can also seek "legal guidance" from the Law Society Referral Service.

McGovern, from the BBB, said people should also ask friends if they have experience with the company and can refer to reviews and ratings on the BBB website before booking.