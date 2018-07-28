'I would kill your children': Police looking at confrontation as possible hate crime

A Stoney Creek man has been charged with threatening death after a heated confrontation in a Walmart parking lot that police are also reviewing as a possible hate crime.

The 47-year-old has also been charged with dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident in connection with the Friday afternoon incident.

A video of the showdown was shared on YouTube by Patryk Laszczuk. He said it was sent to him by one of his coworkers, who texted him around 1 p.m. saying he just had a "racist encounter" outside of the Walmart Supercentre on Centennial Parkway North in Stoney Creek, east of Hamilton.

The argument started after the couple tried to back into a parking spot and apparently got in the other man's way, according to Laszczuk, who said his coworker's wife started recording once the situation escalated.

The video appears to begin after whatever sparked the disagreement. It shows one man closing the door to his sliver pickup while the other shakes his finger and asks him what kind of example he thinks he's setting.

'You don't talk like a Canadian'

At one point, the person holding the camera appears to get hit by the truck as the man quickly accelerates then hits the brakes.

"Oops," he can be heard saying, before shouting "Get out of the way."

At that point the other man reaches out and briefly grabs his arm.

"You put your f--king hands on me I will break your leg," says the man in the truck. "You're the one trying to harass me."

In the video the man claims he's racist and says 'I would kill your children first.' Patryk Laszczuk, who posted the clip of the confrontation on Youtube, blurred the faces of everyone involved. (Patryk Laszczuk/YouTube)

The other man walks alongside the truck as it slowly drives away and says "You want me to go to my own country? I'm a Canadian citizen."

The man in the truck responds by saying "Show me. Prove it. I don't believe you." Then, he crudely attempts to copy the other man's accent saying "You don't talk like a Canadian."

"I'm racist as f--k. I don't like you, I don't like her," he adds. "I would kill your children first."

WARNING: This video contains offensive language.

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries after being hit, but has since been medically cleared.

Laszczuk said both his coworker and his wife are originally from India, but are Canadian citizens who have been living here for the past seven or eight years.

'That's disgusting'

Laszczuk shared the video on his Facebook page asking for help identifying the man in the truck so he can be "brought to justice."

"I was horrified." he said, adding the man's comments and threats crossed a line. "That's disgusting, whether it's a fight or not, that's disgusting."