Vehicle thefts rising in Hamilton — 1,552 stolen in 2018

Vehicle thefts in Hamilton are on the rise, according to new data just released by Hamilton police.

There were 1,552 stolen vehicles reported to police in 2018, compared to 1,453 the year before.

Trucks are the most commonly stolen vehicle in Hamilton, police say, with the 2001-2007 GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado leading the way. There were 1,022 trucks stolen in the city last year, police say, compared to 486 cars and 45 motorcycles.

"It's important to remember that a car thief can steal your car in less than 30 seconds – without a key," Hamilton police said in a statement. "While no set of security measures are 100 per cent effective, they can help reduce the risk of vehicle theft. Here's a list of helpful tips to help keep your vehicle safe."

Police say vehicles end up getting stolen for a variety of reasons like joyriding, stripping parts, robberies, home invasions or "vehicle cloning," where a new VIN number is created for a stolen vehicle and then it's resold to an unsuspecting victim.

Hamilton police offer these tips to keep vehicles safe: