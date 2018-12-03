Police find van taken from art dealers, but return it full of stolen merchandise

A Hamilton small business that lost all of its merchandise when the company's van was stolen in November got its vehicle back from police last week — full of stolen goods and drug paraphernalia.

Hinanit Glazer of Artesano Canada told CBC News that police notified her and her husband last Wednesday night that their van had been found.

It was stolen in the Locke Street area on Nov. 21. Police say it was later found near Wellington Street North and Cannon Street East.

"The police asked us to pick it up and gave us a clearance document," she said. But when they got to an impound lot to pick it up, they were shocked.

"It was full of what appears to be stolen merchandise … a bike, [needle wrappers, and] some kind of pipe," Glazer said. "There were even documents, receipts, under a name that's obviously not ours. We were a bit shocked that the police would call us to pick up the car and not investigate and/or remove any of this.

"They basically returned our car looking like a crime scene."

This security camera video shows the moment Artesano Canada's van was stolen in late November. 0:50

Const. Jerome Stewart of Hamilton police called the incident "unfortunate." He said there was, in fact, stolen property inside the van, as well as "evidence that drug activity had possibly taken place inside the vehicle when it was out of the owner's possession."

The issue, he says, was the owners were not able to come see the van right on the night it was recovered, and because of that, police couldn't tell what property belonged to Artesano and what didn't.

"This isn't a regular occurrence, but it does happen," Stewart said.

Artesano Canada is a company that imports original art from Mexico.

This small pipe was found on one of the seats. (Hinanit Glazer)

The business carries products like intricate, hand-painted clay skulls and ceramic cups with a variety of designs that it sells both online and at local markets.

About $5,000 worth of original art was in the van when it was stolen.

Though some of that merchandise was recovered, a lot of it is long gone, Glazer said.

"Most of our merchandise, around 70 larger skulls and 100 enamel mugs, were gone," she said.

The owners of Artesano Canada say all their product was taken when their van was stolen near Locke Street. (Artesano Canada)

Police also said at the time of the theft there was no security camera footage for them to check — when in reality, the couple's next door neighbour had a surveillance camera that captured the incident.

The neighbours' car window was also bashed out a couple of nights later. He is now waiting for police to come pick up that footage to review it.

"I thought the police would have checked our back alley for cameras," Glazer said.

adam.carter@cbc.ca