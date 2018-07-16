A Hamilton woman and a woman from Haldimand are dead after the utility-terrain vehicle they were riding in crashed Sunday in Wollaston Township, Ont. northwest of Kingston.

Jennifer Barnai, 37, and Carissa Drehmer, 34, were found without vital signs by emergency officials who were called to the single-vehicle collision on Gilbert Bay Lane about two hours northwest of Kingston around 5:30 a.m.

Autopsies of the women are scheduled to take place Monday.

Police are continuing to investigate what caused the recreational vehicle to crash.