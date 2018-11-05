Meet the Hamilton man campaigning for the Democrats in 'crucial' midterm election

For weeks, Rabbi David Mivasair has been walking the streets of Upstate New York with one thing on his mind — wrenching control of the House of Representatives away from the Republicans as midterm elections loom.

Mivasair is a U.S. citizen who has been living in Canada for 23 years, and recently moved to Hamilton. In advance of Americans heading to the polls Tuesday, he is volunteering with the campaign of Democrat Anthony Brindisi, and attempting to do his part to influence a vote that could shape the second half of Donald Trump's first term as president.

"This election is so crucial and it's going to mean so much for our lives," Mivasair told CBC News from Earville, New York, where he was knocking on doors Monday.

The tension is so thick I can hardly breathe. I don't know what's going to happen. - David Mivasair

"Being upset or concerned means nothing unless you do something about it."

Mivasair ​is a member of Democrats Abroad, a political organization of politically-minded, left-leaning U.S. citizens who are now living in different countries. On top of on the ground canvassing, the organization has set up a call centre in Toronto in advance of the election, and made some 10,000 phone calls to prospective voters.

He has focused his canvassing efforts in this largely rural swing district in New York State in the 22nd Congressional District of New York, which includes, interestingly enough, the village of Hamilton.

According to Syracuse.com, the 22nd district is home to three-quarters of a million people spread across eight counties, about one-third of whom voted in 2016. It stretches from the shores of Lake Ontario to the Pennsylvania border and includes the cities of Rome, Utica and Binghamton.

Mivasair says it's a very "polarized" area. He's never sure if the person answering the door when he knocks will be an ardent Trump supporter, or someone who is pledging to vote Democrat this week. He has experienced everything from thoughtful dialogue on the state of the U.S., to angry bursts of "get off my property."

Rabbi David Mivasair lives in Hamilton, Ont., but he's volunteering in a congressional campaign in upstate New York. 1:11

Most people, he knows, have already made up their minds about who they're voting for. It's that 10 per cent or so of people who are undecided that he's really trying to reach. Each day, Mivasair says, he meets about two or three of those people.

"It's those swing voters, they're the ones who are going to tip it," he said.

"The tension is so thick I can hardly breathe. I don't know what's going to happen."

Influential political number-crunching site FiveThirtyEight is projecting an 87.5 per cent chance that the Democrats win control of the house — but in this district specifically, it's much tighter.

Brindisi and first-term Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney were locked in a dead heat in the district in a Siena College poll conducted in mid-October. Brindisi polled at 46 per cent, while Tenney was at 45 percent.

Once, the political conversations Mivasair was having were about bringing "civility" back to politics. Now, he says, it's a much deeper issue of bringing back "morality."

"Every day there's a new outrage," he said, pointing to everything from health insurance cuts to clampdowns at the border, and — as close to home as it gets — the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue late last month.

"I'm Jewish. I've thought ever since I was a grade school kid, 'What was it like living in Germany in 1932, 1933, 1934?' You could see what was going on. Did you know where that was leading? Did you think you could do anything about it? What about your neighbours?" he said.

"It feels like that now … it feels like we're in a time like that."

adam.carter@cbc.ca