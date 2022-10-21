As an urban Indigenous person, I'm not voting in the municipal election. Don't confuse that with apathy

This column is an opinion by Sonia Hill, director of the Indigenous Sustenance Reclamation Network and co-chair of the Indigenous Solidarity Working Group with CUPE3906. It is part of a special municipal election project by CBC Hamilton, featuring voices from the community. Find all our election coverage here.

Shé:kon sewakwekon. Sonia ionkiats. Kanienkeha:ka niwakowentsoten. Tiotstenhrakwénhtare kaienare.

My name is Sonia Hill, I'm Mohawk and Lebanese with family ties to Six Nations and Beirut, Lebanon. I was born and raised in the Ontario city known as Hamilton. I am currently living in "Stoney Creek," in the eastern part of the city.

With municipal elections taking place in many cities across Ontario on Oct. 24, I'm writing to you about the choice of some Indigenous people not to vote, and why that's not only OK but is an act of resistance to colonial systems, structures and processes that disrupt our own systems of governance, treaties and laws.

Throughout this election campaign, I've found myself having conversations around Indigenous folks voting — or rather, about Indigenous folks not voting. As Kanien'keha:ka (People of the Flint, Mohawk people), we understand the Western electoral system, be it federal, provincial, or municipal, as institutions and processes imposed (more often than not forcibly) on Indigenous peoples and nations.

But not voting doesn't equal political apathy. Indigenous folks engage with participatory politics every day. We have conversations with Indigenous and non-Indigenous friends, family and community. We are involved in frontline land defence and water protection. We do grassroots community organizing that disrupts ongoing colonial realities and supports folks in reclaiming traditional ways of being.

We also engage in politics in ways that are underappreciated and largely unseen by folks who don't engage with Indigenous folks and communities.

For example, Indigenous youth and adults enrolled in Western education institutions are constantly and consistently burdened with the responsibility of educating classmates, teachers, and educational support staff on Indigenous histories, philosophies, ways of knowing, ways of being, and more.

Indigenous workers are most often left with the responsibility of addressing anti-Indigenous aggressions in the workplace, taking the lead on developing equity and diversity training, land acknowledgements and other tools to bring all people closer to decolonized understandings of our shared histories, truths, and trauma.

Every day, Indigenous folks are having hard conversations that bring Indigenous and non-Indigenous folks closer to some sort of reconciliation. Yet our responsibilities in meaningful reconciliation are different for Indigenous people than they are for non-Indigenous people. For non-Indigenous people, voting can be an opportunity to have your voice heard. Voting for a candidate whose platform reflects your own needs, wants, and desires for your community makes sense. But for Indigenous folks, voting in itself can represent engaging with a political system that was forced upon our people and nations, acting as an admission of settler sovereignty and a concession of Indigenous political autonomy.

Voting, even for a candidate that aligns with our visions for community, can feel like we're saying the settler state has authority over us individually and collectively.

A need to remember the treaties that govern this land

There are treaties that outline how we as Indigenous people are meant to uphold our systems of governance. The Kaswentha, or Two Row Wampum belt, represents an agreement made initially between the Kanien'keha (Mohawk) and Dutch in the early 17th century. As traders, explorers and settlers came and went, this treaty agreement was passed down, eventually being inherited by the British and then Canada. The Kaswentha was one of the agreements that made it possible for non-Indigenous people to settle, work and live in Haudenosaunee territories, including what is now known as Hamilton.

Another treaty governing this territory is the Silver Covenant Chain. This treaty represents an agreement by which the Haudenosaunee, (People of the Longhouse, or Six Nations) made an agreement with the British whereby each nation would stand holding either end of a silver chain, and would pull on the chain if support was needed. This treaty agreement signifies shared responsibility for each other's survival and wellness.

What does this mean in a city, province, nation where Indigenous sovereignty is largely erased, covered up, forgotten? What does it mean to polish the silver covenant chain? What does it mean to walk in two worlds, as many Indigenous folks do with one foot in the colonizers canoe and one foot in our canoes?

I see a need to remember the treaties, to remember that we are all treaty people. Our responsibilities in walking those teachings, living those treaties looks different.

For non-Indigenous folks, this arguably means participating in your political systems in ways that are responsible to relationships not only with Indigenous folks, but Black folks, people of colour, workers, undocumented folks, houseless folks, and more.

To walk these treaties means, in part, voting responsibly for people who support our collective wellness and survival.

As Indigenous people, this means voting if you feel called to, but also recognizing the ways we engage with participatory politics every day; shaping the ideas, values, and goals that contribute to this great community of Hamilton, or whatever municipality and province you live in.

This is a call for non-Indigenous and settler politicians, voters, and community members to take responsibility for the power you hold.

This is a call for Onkwehonwe (Indigenous people) and non-Indigenous folks to engage with this election in ways that feel in line with your nations' governance systems and treaties. How do you walk the treaties, the laws, the agreements that allow this country, this province, this city to exist in the first place?