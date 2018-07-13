'Kindness is contagious': 2 more cities planning 'un-birthday' parties for lonely kids

It turns out kindness is catching.

Less than a week after hosting Brantford's first-ever "un-birthday" party for kids who seldom get invited to parties, Nicole Callender says the celebration is spreading.

So far she's got firm commitments from women in Belleville and Ottawa who plan to hold parties of their own next year.

For a mom who just hosted a party so her daughter and other lonely kids could feel included, the idea her initiative is taking off is thrilling.

"I am excited that people are seeing the value in this and that people realize kindness is contagious and it grows into bigger things and builds self-worth in people," she said.

I'm hoping by doing this the entire community takes notice and the message of inclusion and kindness will spread. - Laurie Broekaert

Callander came up with the concept for an "un-birthday" party when her daughter Kaitlin Coghlin started crying before her 18th birthday because she didn't have any friends to invite.

Coghlin has Williams syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that presents differently in various individuals, but can affect brain development, combined with physical effects or problems, including lack of co-ordination, muscle weakness and possible heart defects, according to the Canadian Association for Williams Syndrome.

As of this week, Kaitlin Coghlin has opened over 2,000 cards from 35 countries, all 10 provinces, one territory, and 33 U.S. States. She's getting about 30 cards a day in their mailbox. They open about 20 cards a day and there’s around 1,500 cards waiting to be opened. (Nicole Callander/Facebook)

Her mom made headlines earlier this year after putting a call out on social media for people to please send her lonely daughter birthday cards to show her she matters.

Hundreds responded, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Hamilton rockers, the Arkells.

But Callander also heard from parents who said they understood her daughter's pain because their kids didn't get invited to parties either. So she came up with the idea for an "un-birthday" and Coghlin celebrated on Sunday, along with hundreds of guests including super heroes, princesses and police.

Laurie Broekaert and her son Davin, who also has Williams Syndrome, were at the party. The Belleville woman said she can count on one hand how many times her 10 year old has been invited to a party or over to a friend's house in the past year.

But on Sunday she saw Davin "in his glory."

"Everyone that was there was just so good with the kids and so patient with them."

Broekaert said as she looked down at her son's Spiderman-painted face and big smile, she knew an "un-birthday" was something her community could benefit from.

Laurie Broekaert and her son Davin attended the "un-birthday party" in Brantford. Now the Belleville mom is planning a celebration in her own city next summer. (Submitted by Laurie Broekaert)

After the "awesome day" she posted about the possibility of bringing the concept to Belleville and said she started hearing back from parents almost immediately.

"One parent messaged me and said for her son's whole school career he's had birthday parties and only one time did they have someone show up," she explained. "I could just feel we needed it."

Spreading the message of inclusion

Broekaert has started planning the party with help from Callander and said they're aiming to celebrate next summer, although a firm date hasn't been decided yet.

She's also already heard back from local businesses that want to supply a venue, entertainment and food.

"I'm hoping by doing this the entire community takes notice and the message of inclusion and kindness will spread," she said.

Brantford's "un-birthday party" included clowns, superheroes and princesses, along with police and firefighters who showed off their equipment and vehicles. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Along with that message is a lesson she's hoping adults and kids will take home.

"I just want everyone to know they don't always have to know the right thing to say or do … just include the child who's normally excluded and you'll be surprised by them."

Reaching as many kids as possible

The "un-birthday" was the start of something special for Callander too.

She's officially kicking off Friends 4 Kindness, a Brantford-based organization that will include a "Kindness Club" where kids can come together bi-monthly and complete service projects.

The organization is also collecting the names and mailing addresses of lonely kids across around the world who will receive birthday cards written and mailed by a group of volunteers.

Nicole Callander and her daughter, Kaitlin Coghlin, couldn't stop smiling during the "un-birthday party." (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Callander is planning for "un-birthday" parties to become even bigger in Brantford and an annual event in towns across Ontario.

"I've only been at this a week. Last week I was a mom, this week I'm planning an organization," she said with a laugh. "I'm just excited to make sure it reaches as many kids as possible and give them one good day where they're happy."