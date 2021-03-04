Hamilton police issue warrants for 2 suspects in shooting death of B.C. man

Hamilton police have issued warrants for two suspects involved in the shooting death of Tyler Pratt, a 39-year-old man from B.C.

Police says Oliver Karafa, 28, and Yun (Lucy) Lu Li, 25, are wanted for first-degree murder and the attempted murder of a second victim.

Both suspects reside in Toronto and police believe they have left the area.

Pratt was shot dead in Stoney Creek on Sunday. A woman was also shot in the same incident and taken to hospital with serious injuries

Hamilton police say they have recovered the vehicles believed to have been involved in the incident and are seeking to locate Karafa and Li.

Anyone with information is asked not to approach the individuals and notify police.

If you have information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Karafa and Li, police say you should contact Det. David Tsuchida by calling 905-546-4123. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.