Trudeau in Hamilton today to visit mosque and make housing announcement

The prime minister will make two stops in Hamilton today — one to recognize Eid al-Adha, and one to make an announcement about housing.

Justin Trudeau will visit the Hamilton Mountain Mosque in the Albion Falls area, then Indwell's Royal Oak Dairy on Robert Street in the lower city's Landsdale neighbourhood.

Labour Minister Filomena Tassi, also MP for Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, will join him on both stops, and Ahmed Hussen, minister of families, children and social development, will be part of the announcement at the Indwell property.

The visit comes days after Hamilton Police Service say a mom and daughter were targeted in a hate crime that involved someone uttering anti-Muslim slurs.

Police say a woman, 62, and daughter, 26, were in an Ancaster Meadowlands parking lot on July 12 when they were almost hit by a driver pulling out of a parking spot.

As the women walked away, the driver allegedly started chasing them in his truck.

A Cambridge, Ont., man now faces a number of charges, including assault with a weapon.