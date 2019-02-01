Don't leave your vehicle running, cops warn, after teen allegedly swipes truck

Hamilton police are warning people not to leave their keys in a running vehicle after a 16-year-old allegedly stole a truck from a lower-city driveway on Monday.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m., police say, when the owner of a Ford truck left her vehicle running to warm it up in from of her home in the area of Chestnut Avenue and Barton Street East, near Sherman Avenue North.

Not long after, a teen jumped in the truck and drove off, evading a witness who tried to run after him, investigators say.

Officers were called and gathered a suspect description from witnesses.

Then around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police got a call that the suspect they were looking for in the robbery might be in the area of King William Street and Wellington Street North.

He was arrested, police say, and the keys to the truck were found "after the suspect made attempts to discard them."

The truck was later found and returned to its owner.

A 16-year-old was charged with motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

"Hamilton Police are reminding vehicle drivers not to leave their vehicle unattended with the keys," police said in a statement.