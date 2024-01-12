'Aggressive' driver causes truck rollover that closed QEW in Beamsville, Ont.: OPP

A truck driver is in the hospital after another "aggressive" driver caused a fuel tanker to rollover on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) Friday morning in Beamsville Ont., according to police.

The crash closed lanes in all directions for at least two hours, causing major delays for drivers.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt posted updates to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday saying just before 8 a.m., an aggressive driver cut off a driver in an SUV, sending the SUV into the fuel tanker. The aggressive driver failed to remain at the scene, OPP said.

The truck was carrying over 50,000 litres of gas and diesel as it rolled over into the ditch near South Service Road, Schmidt said.

He said roughly a third of the fuel spilled out and the driver was taken to a hospital.

Video from the police service showed the mangled truck adjacent to the highway.

The highway was closed in both directions between Victoria Avenue and Ontario Street in Beamsville, between Hamilton and St. Catharines, Ont.

The fire department was on scene, laying down foam to prevent fuel from igniting, Schmidt said.

CBC Hamilton contacted Ontario's Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks for comment.

At 10:41 a.m., Schmidt said Toronto-bound lanes had reopened and at least one Fort Erie-bound lane would reopen shortly, but closures will remain for at least a few hours.

Separate closure on QEW in Lincoln, Ont.

A separate incident meanwhile closed all lanes of the QEW slightly further west, at Jordan Road in Lincoln, Ont., after a crash on the Toronto-bound side, according to 511Ontario.

The crash occurred late in the morning, some time after 10:30 a.m.