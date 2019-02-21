Treatment centre destroyed by 'devastating' fire begins slow rebuild

Two months after a 'devastating' fire destroyed a treatment centre on Credit First Nation, there is now hope for the people who depend on it.

In December, a fire in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation destroyed the Native Horizons Treatment Centre, a service helping Indigenous people with addictions, trauma, and related problems.

No one was inside the building at the time, and damages from the fire were estimated to be around $400,000.

"It was devastating to say the least, nothing we could do but we were grateful that our clients had left that morning," said Wanda Smith, executive director of Native Horizons Treatment Centre.

As I watched the flames reach so high into the sky, I was reminded of all the pain, hurt, shame, guilt that so many of us have released within those walls. - Wanda Smith, executive director of Native Horizons Treatment Centre

"I was recently told by an Elder that we needed to do a deep cleansing of the building soon. How much deeper can we get? As I watched the flames reach so high into the sky, I was reminded of all the pain, hurt, shame, guilt that so many of us have released within those walls," said Smith in an email to staff after the fire.

Smith says when the fire happened, the centre was also planning on revamping both the building and the services they provide to clients.

"It happened with us already anticipating changes, and I truly believe that when one door closes another one opens, there is a lot of hope for the future."

Now the process begins to rework the program, from the way it runs to where it will be operating from and everything in between.

The plans for a new building are set, but Smith says no designs have been made as of yet and they are waiting for reports to see what can be done for the site. There's a temporary location on Credit First Nation.

Since the fire, Smith says they haven't taken any more clients and won't be taking any for a year, instead going to communities to strengthen relationships and conduct focus groups hearing directly from people about what can be improved with their services.

They also have plans to work closely with the National Native Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program (NNADAP), which is funded by Health Canada provide treatment centres and programs in Indigenous communities.

Smith says one thing they would like to do is to create peer support groups where those who have been to treatment can help those going to treatment. She says it depends on how receptive the communities are to this plan.

"The NNADAP worker would be heavily involved initially to secure location and a time and a day, that kind of thing, and maybe just set up the guidelines and protocols for running the group, and then slowly move back as the group takes over the support group," said Smith.

Smith said she made sure her staff was taken care of after the fire. She says they had a breakfast and included a therapist to help process their feelings.

"As a service organization that has a responsibility of caring for clients, my staff have to be well too. So we insist on opportunities to take time to do that work, so they have to do their own emotional work in order to help clients do theirs, that's a priority for me," said Smith.