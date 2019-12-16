No provincial funding for LRT, mayor calls move a 'betrayal' of Hamilton

The province has pulled funding for Hamilton's light-rail transit system saying the project would cost billions more than anticipated.

It fell to the mayor to break the news that transportation minister Caroline Mulroney was supposed to announce at a specially scheduled press conference Monday. But the minister was a no-show and the podium she was set to speak at in front of a large, upset crowd was removed just moments before the update was scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Eisenbger said he only met with the province about an hour before Mulroney was supposed to announce the decision.

The mayor said he was told the province has estimates showing the cost of the project is "higher than expected" and that Ontario won't be paying the $1 billion it pledged.

"In my view that's a betrayal of the city of Hamilton," said the mayor. "That is not working in good faith with a partner."

My statement on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HamOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HamOnt</a> LRT: <a href="https://t.co/jCLXcvR5qd">https://t.co/jCLXcvR5qd</a> <a href="https://t.co/YP7lRdDh5D">pic.twitter.com/YP7lRdDh5D</a> —@HamiltonsMayor

Shortly after the cancelled press conference, Mulroney issued a statement saying the $1 billion will still be available for transportation in the city. She announced the creation of a "Hamilton Transportation Task Force" that will report back by the end of February with a list of transportation projects that can be "delivered quickly and in a fiscally responsible manner."

The minister pointed the finger at the previous government, saying the Liberal government publicly promised to fund the total $1 billion needed for the system, while privately projecting it would cost about $3 billion.

When she took over as transportation minister, Mulroney said the party hired a third-party that determined the cost was an "astonishing $5.5 billion."

"It is frustrating news, but the stark fiscal reality is that the project will actually cost five times more than the previous government led us all to believe," her statement reads.

Mayor says Ontario looking to 'close down businesses'

Eisenberger said three international bidders vying for the project have been told to "park their pens" and about 40 employees being funded by Metrolinx will be told they no longer have a job just before Christmas.

"In my mind it says the province isn't open for business, they're looking to close down businesses across the province," said Eisenberger.

He described the project as a massive investment for the city that would have "created hundreds of jobs," provided economic uplift, cut CO2 emissions and add to affordable housing.

"No other projects have been quashed," Eisenberger noted. "Although Mississauga and Toronto projects are more expensive than advertised, they are going ahead."

Ward 8 councillor John-Paul Danko took to Twitter after news broke, saying "LRT has been cancelled."

"[Mulroney] ran out afraid to face the ... public," he added.

LRT has been cancelled - tender process terminated, property acqusition stopped, 40+ staff terminated. <a href="https://twitter.com/C_Mulroney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@C_Mulroney</a> ran out afraid to face the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HamOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HamOnt</a> public, Mayor & councillors. How any voter, business owner or investor could trust <a href="https://twitter.com/fordnation?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fordnation</a> for anything is beyond me <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LIAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LIAR</a> —@JohnPaulDanko

The minister's staff tried to move the location of their technical briefing, saying it would only be open to members of the media.

Danko and Ward 1 councillor Maureen Wilson insisted on attending that briefing and Mulroney's staff called police.

NDP will 'fight like hell' for LRT

In a statement issued just moments after the Mulroney's announcement was set to be made, the NDP said it would fight "like hell" to save the LRT "now that Premier Doug Ford has made up an excuse to cancel the long-awaited transit project."

The NDP said it believes the project should still go ahead and the province should foot the bill for half of the operating expenses.

"People deserve quicker commutes and less congestion," stated NDP leader and Hamilton Centre MPP Andrea Horwath. "And if we don't build now, it'll only get more expensive to do it as Hamilton keeps booming, and the need for a good LRT system gets more and more dire."

Mulroney was to deliver a press conference in Hamilton Monday afternoon. It was abruptly cancelled just after 2:30 p.m. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Hamilton is years into a $1-billion project that runs 14 kilometres from McMaster University to Eastgate Square. The route runs alternatively down Main and King streets.

The previous provincial Liberal government pledged the money in 2015. Doug Ford, Ontario PC premier, has said his government would honour the commitment, and it was mentioned in the April budget.

After news broke that the funding had been pulled, the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce put out a statement saying it's "shocked and disappointed to learn that Premier Doug Ford has reneged on his government's repeated, firm commitment to fully fund the B-Line LRT project in Hamilton."

There was growing concern that the project will cost more than the allocation — so much city council has asked for reassurance that it won't have to pay.