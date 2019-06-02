Hamilton will spend $17M to repair and fortify a broken stretch of the waterfront trail

It will cost nearly $31 million to repair and fortify Hamilton's waterfront trails against rising lake levels, and the city will start by spending $17 million on part of the Hamilton Harbour shoreline.

A new report from city public works staff, in consultation with SNC-Lavalin, says volatile weather and rising Lake Ontario levels have damaged or made vulnerable 31 spots on Hamilton's shore. It will cost $30.67 million to repair them all, and to protect them more against future damage.

On Monday, city council's public works committee voted to start with a two-kilometre stretch of the Hamilton Harbour Waterfront Trail, part of which has been blocked off by pylons since the first damage happened in 2017. It continued in 2018 and 2019.

The trail is the city's busiest, with 2,350 pedestrian trips every day in 2019, said Craig Murdoch, the city's director of environmental services.

"This was identified as one of the highest priorities … because of the damage that it sustained in 2017 and 2018, but also because of the public use of the trail," he told councillors.

The red line marks the portion of the trail that the city will spend $17 million to repair and fortify. (City of Hamilton)

Infrastructure Canada will pay 40 per cent of the project costs through its disaster mitigation fund, which means this will still cost local taxpayers.

Once the work is done, said Coun. Jason Farr (Ward 2, downtown), that stretch of trail will be "safe and comfortable for the next half century."

The trail will still look largely the same to people walking on it, said Wes Kindree, a project manager in the city's environmental services department. It will still be six metres wide, but underneath, it will be fortified by boulders. The city will also install steps, or flat plateaus, that gradually ascend from the lake to the trail to break up the force of the water levels.

The stretch of trail runs along Hamilton Harbour from Bayfront Park to the Desjardins Canal. City council still has to ratify the decision next week.