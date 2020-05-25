A tow truck driver had his vehicle impounded and licence suspended for seven days, police say, after being clocked driving nearly twice the posted speed limit Saturday.

The 44-year-old Caledonia man was stopped on Nikola Tesla Boulevard around 4 p.m. Saturday after his white truck was seen "operating at a speed considerably faster" than the limit, according to a media release.

Police say the man was driving 113 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The man is charged with stunt driving and speeding.

If found guilty in court, the man could face a fine up to $10,000, six months in jail or a two-year licence suspension, say police.

The service notes it's taken a "zero-tolerance approach" to stunt driving and asks anyone with information about the incident to contact police.