More than 100 tow trucks ride in honour of Hamilton driver crushed to death by car

At least 100 tow trucks slowly rolled through Hamilton with their lights flashing on Wednesday in honour of a 30-year-old Hamilton driver who died after being crushed by a vehicle hooked onto his truck.

Peter Szymczak, a husband and father of three, was working underneath the vehicle on April 6 in Ancaster, Ont., at roughly 2 p.m. when it dropped onto him.

Mark Green, one of his closest friends and boss at Fast and Friendly Roadside Services, called it a tragedy.

"It didn't need to happen this way … it breaks our heart," he told CBC News.

"He was the type of guy that if you were having a bad week and he was doing better, he'd make sure you got something hooked so you could feed your family."

The "honour roll" as Green called it, featured tow trucks from around the region and also included the first truck Szymczak ever drove.

Justin Cassibo, Szymczak's co-worker, said at every ramp on the highway, more tow trucks were waiting to join.

"If he saw you on the highway broke down and you couldn't afford it, he would just tow you home for free because that was who he was," Cassibo said.