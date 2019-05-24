Torstar shutting down Spectator presses and looking to sell Frid Street building
If the building is sold, the newspaper will move operations to a new Hamilton location
Torstar Corp. says it will close its Hamilton printing and mailroom operations this summer and look at selling the property.
The newspaper publisher says the printing work done at the facility will be transferred to TC Transcontinental Printing and other Torstar-owned facilities as well as other external printers.
The decision will affect approximately 73 full-time and 105 part-time staff.
In connection with the move, Torstar says it has extended its printing arrangements with TC Transcontinental Printing to 2024.
Torstar expects to save approximately $4 million to $6 million annually once the change is fully implemented. It expects to record a roughly $6-million restructuring charge in connection with the closure.
If the property is sold, the company says it expects the Hamilton Spectator will continue to operate a head office in a new location in the Hamilton area.
