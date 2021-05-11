Toronto Rock moving home games to Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre

Toronto's professional lacrosse team will soon play its home games in Hamilton.

The Toronto Rock, which is part of the National Lacrosse League, announced the relocation during a virtual news conference on Tuesday morning.

Jame Dawick, owner of the team, took part in the online event, along with captain Challen Rogers and Andrew Nash, general manager of the FirstOntario Centre.

Despite the move, Dewick said the team's name will not change.

The relocation will see the team return to the city and stadium where the franchise was founded.

The Ontario Raiders started in Hamilton in 1998, playing at the then-Copps Coliseum, before being sold to a group of investors who moved the franchise to Toronto and renamed in the Rock.

The team currently plays at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

