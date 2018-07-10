Maple Leafs announce training camp visit to Niagara Falls

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be holding a portion of its training camp for the upcoming NHL season in Niagara Falls.

The team announced Tuesday it will hold on-ice sessions at the Gale Centre Arena from Sept. 14 to 16.

"Fans will have an opportunity to engage in training camp as the team hosts practices and scrimmages, contests, outdoor activations, and a Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni Game," the team said in a press release.

"Current Maple Leafs players and Maple Leafs Alumni will also be taking part in community appearances over the weekend while the Maple Leafs Hockey Development staff will be onsite conducting clinics and other development related programming for select minor hockey groups."

The Leafs made waves through the NHL this off-season when the team signed superstar free agent John Tavares, marking one of the most notable free agent signings in the post-lockout era.

Rob Pizzo breaks down how the Leafs were able to get the biggest free agent on the market, at a cheaper price than everyone else. 2:01

The team now boasts enviable depth in the centre ice position, with Tavares, coupled with young scoring phenom Auston Matthews, and former seventh overall pick Nazem Kadri.

The team will still be in tough to come out of the Atlantic division however, with both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins standing in the way. The Bruins turfed the Leafs in the first round of last season's playoffs in a series-deciding seventh game.

The club previously held its 2017-18 training camp and 2016 development camp in Niagara Falls.

The Leafs open an eight-game pre-season schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 18 in Lucan, Ont. against the Ottawa Senators as part of Kraft Hockeyville 2018.

The team says full details on the weekend training camp schedule and how fans can get involved in training camp will be shared in the coming weeks.