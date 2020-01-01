20 years later Hamilton students reunite to open time capsules from Y2K

Former St. Luke's Catholic Elementary School students in Hamilton reunited New Year's Day to time travel back to a moment when the world inched closer to a new millennium and people buzzed over Y2K, as they opened "millennium boxes" they made in 1999.

"It was the longest school project ever," said Julie Petis Parco, the now-retired teacher behind the 20-year-old time capsules created by students in her 1999-2000 Grade 4-5 class.

When everyone walked through the doors of the St. Luke's Catholic Church, class photos and mementos lined the walls.

And when they all met face-to-face, one thing was clear.

"Everyone still looks the same," Sonia Spalvieri, a former student, now 29, said.

"Everyone kind of clicked with the groups we clicked with 20 years ago and instantly, it felt like no time had passed … even though it's been 20 years."

The former classmates, now 29 and 30, all hugged as their faces lit up with nostalgia.

Each student in her split 4-5 class read letters from their younger selves which they had stored along with Harry Potter stickers, Pokemon cards, trinkets and doodles to show off what "life in 1999 was like as a kid."

The boxes also had letters from Petis Parco, staff, parents or grandparents and "autographs" from their classmates.

Most didn't remember the actual day or moments they put together the time capsules, but unboxing them opened up a floodgate full of memories and emotions.

'Sincerely, myself'

Laura DeLuca's letter was the stuff of crystal balls.

"In the last couple of sentences in my letter, I wrote to myself, 'When I grow up, I probably would like to be one of these things: a lawyer, just opened a store or a story writer,' and when I saw that it was amazing because I did become a lawyer 20 years later," the 29-year-old said.

"It was so nice seeing other people open their boxes too because mine triggered a lot of memories but seeing everyone else, their memories triggered a lot too. We were just talking about all the birthday parties together and a lot of people didn't really change much."

While we aren't living in the "space age" her nine-year-old self imagined, DeLuca said the experience has reminded her to live in the moment.

"The way I viewed 20 years from the perspective of a nine-year-old is different from how I view it as a 29-year-old now," she said.

Remembering family

Zeljko Ciglenecki held his phone the entire two hours so his 30-year-old son, Martin, could join in despite living out west.

Martin teared up seeing the letters and cards stored in his box, but Zejlko, who only learned of the capsule recently, also knew it was special.

"My late wife put in a letter," he said. "I was full of tears, especially when I think about my wife, she passed away seven years ago."

Zejlko, misty-eyed, said he couldn't read it to his son just yet, but pledged he would.

"That's so beautiful. This is my gift to you and Martin because now you have her with you today," Petis Parco said as she sat next to Zejlko. "I never knew the impact these would have 20 years later."

She called the mementos of late family members "angels coming down on New Year's Day."

Jessica French, 30, attended with her mother and found pictures of her grandparents, who are no longer here.

"I'm glad I put them in the box," she said.

While memories of them began to emerge, French said her mom's letter was one of the highlights.

"Everything my mom said about me was right," she laughed.

Meanwhile, Peter Rybar, 29, found a millennium stamp and a three-page letter from peacekeepers in Kosovo in his box after the class wrote to them while the former Republic of Yugoslavia dissolved.

"It was surprising," he said. "I totally forgot about the letter until now."

All of Petis Parco's former students praised her creativity and passion, with some calling her "the most important teacher of my life."

Petis Parco said she didn't realize her hunting for empty cake boxes prior to their 1999 class in the portable on Tuesday, Dec. 21 would become so special.

"No other class that I can think of will have ever lived through another century," she told CBC.

Your future self will really thank you - Peter Rybar, former St. Luke's Catholic School student

She's also glad she convinced them to reunite in 2020.

"They said 'let's meet in 100 years,' and I said, 'no, no, no, no, no' and then they said 'let's meet in 50 years,' and I said 'no, no, no, no, no,' " she laughed.

Rybar hopes other classes can experience what they did.

"They say a picture tells 1000 words, so when you put it all together and make a box like this, it does a lot more than that and helps to really encapsulate that point in time," he said.

"Your future self will really thank you."