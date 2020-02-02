Skip to Main Content
Woman seriously injured after being hit by F-150 at Hamilton Tim Hortons
Hamilton·New

Woman seriously injured after being hit by F-150 at Hamilton Tim Hortons

A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured, police say, after she was hit by a pickup truck in a Tim Hortons parking lot Saturday.

A 48-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested and police are searching for witnesses

CBC News ·
Hamilton police say a 25-year-old woman was seriously injured in the collision. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured, police say, after she was hit by a pickup truck in a Tim Hortons parking lot Saturday.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision outside the restaurant at 25 Rymal Road West to contact them.

They say the Hamilton woman was hit by a Black Ford F-150 truck around 10:20 p.m. and taken to hospital.

Police say the truck drove off, but was located a short time later.

A 48-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories