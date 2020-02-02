Woman seriously injured after being hit by F-150 at Hamilton Tim Hortons
A 48-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested and police are searching for witnesses
A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured, police say, after she was hit by a pickup truck in a Tim Hortons parking lot Saturday.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision outside the restaurant at 25 Rymal Road West to contact them.
They say the Hamilton woman was hit by a Black Ford F-150 truck around 10:20 p.m. and taken to hospital.
Police say the truck drove off, but was located a short time later.
A 48-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested.
