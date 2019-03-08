Swimming program gives adults with disabilities 'independence and confidence'
Tidal Waves Hamilton is run by students from McMaster University
Inside this swimming lesson, two things are constant — the sound of water lapping against the side of the pool, and boundless encouragement from the instructors.
"Good job!" says one. "You've improved so much," echoes another.
This is what it's like to dive in during lessons hosted by Tidal Waves Hamilton, a group created by McMaster University students, that runs free, one-on-one swim lessons for adults with disabilities.
The program launched back in January, and now boasts 10 participants, says Kohilan Selvakumaran, the non-profit's president and founder. The instructors teach people with both physical and developmental disabilities.
"There is a disconnect between the disability population and the able-bodied population, so having an environment where student swim instructors can actually teach individuals with disabilities can help foster inclusivity," he said.
Catherine Shoot was one of the students at this week's lesson at the Kiwanis Boys & Girls Club of Hamilton. In just a few weeks she has come leaps and bounds, learning both the front crawl and backstroke.
"I just love swimming and being in the water," she said.
Cassandra Hertel took part as well. "I like to come here to learn new swim skills," she said.
Services for adults with disabilities like this one, are sorely needed in Hamilton, the Tidal Waves team says. While programming for children exists, once they hit 18, much of it dries up.
"Adults with disabilities are really neglected here," said Dhruv Gupte, who volunteers with the group. "As soon as they hit 18 we assume they're self-sufficient, but that's not always the case."
The Boys & Girls Club is currently providing the pool and a lifeguard free of charge to the group. Lessons are currently at capacity, but Tidal Waves hopes to expand.
Participants in the program come from a variety of ages and backgrounds — one national Special Olympics swimmer even trains with the group.
Nancy Santini is a residential support worker with the city, who says she could not be happier to see the program providing a much-needed service. In many cases, it can be difficult for adults who live in a group home setting to get out into the community, she said.
"This is amazing," Santini said. "It gives them the courage, independence and confidence to try new things."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.